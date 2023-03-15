Arhaus, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

ARHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.83 on Monday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,099,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 819,528 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $5,976,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $4,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

