Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARHS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arhaus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

