Ascent Group LLC Acquires 9,348 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 184.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,942,000 after buying an additional 354,878 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after buying an additional 341,384 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,097,000 after purchasing an additional 336,924 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,335,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61.

