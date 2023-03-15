Ascent Group LLC Buys 2,344 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 17.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in 3M by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 91,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 7.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.