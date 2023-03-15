Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,939 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

