Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 89.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 649,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after buying an additional 306,969 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Southern by 7.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

