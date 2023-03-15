Ascent Group LLC Grows Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,235 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.