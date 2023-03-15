Ascent Group LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.