Ascent Group LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

