Ascent Group LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 306,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

HYEM stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.