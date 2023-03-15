Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $312,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.2% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $195.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

