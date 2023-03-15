Ascent Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

