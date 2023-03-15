Ascent Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average of $138.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

