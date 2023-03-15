Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.

Ascential Stock Performance

Ascential stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Ascential has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ascential from GBX 295 ($3.60) to GBX 320 ($3.90) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ascential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Further Reading

