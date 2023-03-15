ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of AACG opened at $1.92 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
