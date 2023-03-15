Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nine Energy Service in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nine Energy Service in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Nine Energy Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NINE opened at $6.44 on Monday. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 3.43.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,202,814.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $741,332.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,202,814.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,537 shares of company stock worth $6,001,094. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 145,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 75,743 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

