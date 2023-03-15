Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TSE:BDT opened at C$9.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$9.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

