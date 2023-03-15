Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of -115.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $318.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.39.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $11,365,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,262,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,365,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $432,184.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,386.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $39,657,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

