ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 237,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 189,896 shares.The stock last traded at $2.84 and had previously closed at $2.89.

ATRenew Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,824,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ATRenew by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 79,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

