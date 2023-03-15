Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Auto Prop Reit to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

