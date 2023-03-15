B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.