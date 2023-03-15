B. Riley Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.54 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $58,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

