B. Riley Weighs in on Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Synchronoss Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synchronoss Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,645,476 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 856,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

