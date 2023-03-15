B. Riley Weighs in on Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Synchronoss Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synchronoss Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,645,476 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 856,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
