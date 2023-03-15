Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Babylon Stock Down 13.5 %

Babylon stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Babylon has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $122.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Babylon by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Babylon by 312.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Babylon Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Babylon to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

