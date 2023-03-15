Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Babylon Stock Down 13.5 %
Babylon stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Babylon has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $122.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Babylon by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Babylon by 312.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter.
Babylon Company Profile
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
