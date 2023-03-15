Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

GS opened at $322.15 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.03. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

