Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $36.84 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $295.26 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $337.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

