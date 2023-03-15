Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 131,013 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Salesforce by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,082. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

