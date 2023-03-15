Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.91.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
