Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.