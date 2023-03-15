Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 466,856 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $35,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,820,000 after acquiring an additional 811,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 952.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,039,000 after acquiring an additional 640,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE KRC opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.