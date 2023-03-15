Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1,125.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,212 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $31,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,157,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,593,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.1% in the third quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.64 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

