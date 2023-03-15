Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $33,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.60 and a 200 day moving average of $247.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $2,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,400 shares of company stock worth $49,138,393. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

See Also

