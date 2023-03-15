Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 228,430 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

