Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $36.93 Million Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Shake Shack worth $36,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

