Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Regal Rexnord worth $30,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RRX opened at $150.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

