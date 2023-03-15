Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,747 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $30,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Crocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crocs by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at $27,209,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.29.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $143.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

