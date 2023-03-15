Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180,342 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $30,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 136,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 110,786 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after buying an additional 2,255,770 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 180,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,570,000 after buying an additional 963,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

ISEE opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $144,977.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,116.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $349,986.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $144,977.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,116.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.