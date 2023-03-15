Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $33.99 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,050,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,985,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Wheaton Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

