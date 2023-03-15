Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 354,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.4 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.