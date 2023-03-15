Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,403,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,283,306 shares.The stock last traded at $7.02 and had previously closed at $7.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,079 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,344 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

