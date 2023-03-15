Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 409,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 199,444 shares.The stock last traded at $43.65 and had previously closed at $63.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $27,912,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

