Barrington Research Weighs in on CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CRA International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th.

CRA International Stock Up 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $111.49 on Monday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $800.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after buying an additional 257,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

