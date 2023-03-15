Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $232.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

