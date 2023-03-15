Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Beldex has a market cap of $159.34 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.38 or 0.06840318 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00068471 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000881 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.