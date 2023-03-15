BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of BellRing Brands worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 406.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

