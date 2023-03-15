Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Benson Hill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Benson Hill Stock Down 15.7 %
BHIL stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
Insider Transactions at Benson Hill
In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Benson Hill
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Benson Hill Company Profile
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- How Did Macy’s Buck the Retail Trend and Raise 2023 Forecasts?
- Nordstrom’s 35% Off Sale Puts the Stock on the Bargain Rack
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.