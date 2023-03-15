Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Benson Hill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Benson Hill Stock Down 15.7 %

BHIL stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Benson Hill

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Benson Hill by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.