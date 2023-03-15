BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of BIOYF stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

