Bird Construction Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE:BDT opened at C$9.24 on Monday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

