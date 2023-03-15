BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 398,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
