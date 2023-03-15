Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BLND opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.
In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
