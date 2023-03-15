Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs Stock Up 11.2 %

BLND opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $28,500,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,921 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $2,661,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

