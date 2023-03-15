Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BDR opened at $0.31 on Monday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

